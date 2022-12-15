Florence Pugh Goes Off the Rails in the Trailer for A Good Person

Remember when Florence Pugh thought that Garden State director Zach Braff was a good person to date? She’s single now, but the movie that was made during their relationship is still on its way. And to prove it, the first trailer for A Good Person has arrived. Directed and written by Braff, the movie stars Pugh as Allison, who is recovering from an opioid addiction after being behind the wheel during a car accident that kills her fiancé’s sister. Morgan Freeman plays Daniel, the father and model train enthusiast who grieves this loss. “I want my life back! I want my child back,” he tells a despondent Pugh. After an unlikely meeting years later, Daniel confides in Allison about his struggles to raise his teenage granddaughter (Celeste O’Connor), who he has caught sleeping with an older man. According to a synopsis, Daniel and Allison ultimately “discover that friendship, forgiveness, and hope can flourish in unlikely places.” Molly Shannon, Chinaza Uche, and Jackie Hoffman round out the cast. “I am so proud of this creation,” Pugh wrote on Instagram after the trailer dropped. “I’m so grateful to all those who jumped on board this crazy journey with us.” Is that a train pun? We’ll have to wait and see how big of a part locomotives play in this story. A Good Person is on track to chug into select theaters on March 24, 2023 (and release everywhere on March 31).

