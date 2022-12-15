AARP Movies for Grownups Nominations Reveal Adults Love Spielberg and Butt Plugs

The American Association of Retired Persons looked out at their tired, their old, their huddled masses, and said, “You guys like multiverses and butt-plug jokes and hot-dog fingers, right? Right?!” The AARP Movies for Grownups Awards nominations came out December 15, which is great news for anyone who wants to watch an awards show with “Movies” in the name that also gives awards to TV shows. The top nominee is Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans, with six nominations, with the Daniels’ Everything Everywhere All at Once and Gina Prince-Bythewood’s The Woman King following with five. Because this is the AARP awards show, the nominated films are competing in categories like “Best Picture/Best Movie for Grownups,” “Best Intergenerational Movie,” and “Best Time Capsule.”
Notably sparsely nominated was The Banshees of Inisherin, which picked up just one nod (Brendan Gleeson in Best Supporting Actor), just a few days after scoring eight nominations at the Golden Globes on December 12. Maybe adults aren’t into portrayals of vast loneliness in late middle age. Maybe adults don’t like Ireland. Maybe adults just like Raccacoonie more than Jenny the Donkey. AARP’s Movies for Grownups Awards will be held on January 28 and be hosted by Alan Cumming, but will not be broadcast until February 17 on PBS — a network that is betting that the show’s target audience won’t know to look up the winner list halfway through.
Best Picture/Best Movie for Grownups
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
The Woman King
Women Talking
Best Actress
Cate Blanchett (Tár)
Viola Davis (The Woman King)
Lesley Manville (Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris)
Emma Thompson (Good Luck to You, Leo Grande)
Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Best Actor
Tom Cruise (Top Gun: Maverick)
Brendan Fraser (The Whale)
Tom Hanks (A Man Called Otto)
Bill Nighy (Living)
Adam Sandler (Hustle)
Best Supporting Actress
Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
Patricia Clarkson (She Said)
Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Judith Ivey (Women Talking)
Gabrielle Union (The Inspection)
Best Supporting Actor
Andre Braugher (She Said)
Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Woody Harrelson (Triangle of Sadness)
Judd Hirsch (The Fabelmans)
Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Best Director
James Cameron (Avatar: The Way of Water)
Todd Field (Tár)
Baz Luhrmann (Elvis)
Gina Prince-Bythewood (The Woman King)
Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans)
Best Screenwriter
Todd Field (Tár)
Kazuo Ishiguro (Living)
Tony Kushner and Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans)
Rebecca Lenkiewicz (She Said)
Dana Stevens (The Woman King)
Best Actress (TV)
Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)
Toni Collette (The Staircase)
Laura Linney (Ozark)
Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)
Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)
Best Actor (TV)
Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)
Steve Carell (The Patient)
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)
Wes Studi (Reservation Dogs)
Best TV Series
Abbott Elementary
The Old Man
Only Murders in the Building
The White Lotus
Yellowstone
Best TV Movie/Limited Series
Black Bird
The Dropout
Inventing Anna
The Staircase
The Watcher
Best Ensemble
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Nope
She Said
The Woman King
Women Talking
Best Intergenerational Movie
Armageddon Time
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
A Man Called Otto
Till
Best Time Capsule
Armageddon Time
Babylon
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Till
Best Grownup Love Story
Empire of Light
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Lady Chatterley’s Lover
A Love Song
Ticket to Paradise
Best Documentary
Gabby Giffords Won’t Back Down
Lucy and Desi
The Pez Outlaw
Sidney
Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off
Best Foreign Film
Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths (Mexico)
Broker (South Korea)
One Fine Morning (France)
The Quiet Girl (Ireland)