AARP Movies for Grownups Nominations Reveal Adults Love Spielberg and Butt Plugs

Michelles. Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos Courtesy of the Studios

The American Association of Retired Persons looked out at their tired, their old, their huddled masses, and said, “You guys like multiverses and butt-plug jokes and hot-dog fingers, right? Right?!” The AARP Movies for Grownups Awards nominations came out December 15, which is great news for anyone who wants to watch an awards show with “Movies” in the name that also gives awards to TV shows. The top nominee is Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans, with six nominations, with the Daniels’ Everything Everywhere All at Once and Gina Prince-Bythewood’s The Woman King following with five. Because this is the AARP awards show, the nominated films are competing in categories like “Best Picture/Best Movie for Grownups,” “Best Intergenerational Movie,” and “Best Time Capsule.”

Notably sparsely nominated was The Banshees of Inisherin, which picked up just one nod (Brendan Gleeson in Best Supporting Actor), just a few days after scoring eight nominations at the Golden Globes on December 12. Maybe adults aren’t into portrayals of vast loneliness in late middle age. Maybe adults don’t like Ireland. Maybe adults just like Raccacoonie more than Jenny the Donkey. AARP’s Movies for Grownups Awards will be held on January 28 and be hosted by Alan Cumming, but will not be broadcast until February 17 on PBS — a network that is betting that the show’s target audience won’t know to look up the winner list halfway through.

Best Picture/Best Movie for Grownups

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

The Woman King

Women Talking

Best Actress

Cate Blanchett (Tár)

Viola Davis (The Woman King)

Lesley Manville (Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris)

Emma Thompson (Good Luck to You, Leo Grande)

Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Best Actor

Tom Cruise (Top Gun: Maverick)

Brendan Fraser (The Whale)

Tom Hanks (A Man Called Otto)

Bill Nighy (Living)

Adam Sandler (Hustle)

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Patricia Clarkson (She Said)

Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Judith Ivey (Women Talking)

Gabrielle Union (The Inspection)

Best Supporting Actor

Andre Braugher (She Said)

Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Woody Harrelson (Triangle of Sadness)

Judd Hirsch (The Fabelmans)

Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Best Director

James Cameron (Avatar: The Way of Water)

Todd Field (Tár)

Baz Luhrmann (Elvis)

Gina Prince-Bythewood (The Woman King)

Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans)

Best Screenwriter

Todd Field (Tár)

Kazuo Ishiguro (Living)

Tony Kushner and Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans)

Rebecca Lenkiewicz (She Said)

Dana Stevens (The Woman King)

Best Actress (TV)

Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)

Toni Collette (The Staircase)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)

Best Actor (TV)

Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)

Steve Carell (The Patient)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)

Wes Studi (Reservation Dogs)

Best TV Series

Abbott Elementary

The Old Man

Only Murders in the Building

The White Lotus

Yellowstone

Best TV Movie/Limited Series

Black Bird

The Dropout

Inventing Anna

The Staircase

The Watcher

Best Ensemble

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Nope

She Said

The Woman King

Women Talking

Best Intergenerational Movie

Armageddon Time

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

A Man Called Otto

Till

Best Time Capsule

Armageddon Time

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Till

Best Grownup Love Story

Empire of Light

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Lady Chatterley’s Lover

A Love Song

Ticket to Paradise

Best Documentary

Gabby Giffords Won’t Back Down

Lucy and Desi

The Pez Outlaw

Sidney

Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off

Best Foreign Film

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths (Mexico)

Broker (South Korea)

One Fine Morning (France)

The Quiet Girl (Ireland)