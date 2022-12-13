Adam Sandler and Mark Twain: Peers in American Humor

Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

The Adam Sandler renaissance continues! Sandler, who in recent years has decided to remind haters and pretentious Razzie Awards judges what smart people knew all along — that he’s a national treasure — is capping off his four-year run of working on critically acclaimed projects like Uncut Gems, 100% Fresh, and Hustle by becoming the recipient of a prestigious honor. On December 13, the Kennedy Center announced that the Sandman will be the 24th recipient of the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor on March 19, 2023.

The Mark Twain Prize for American Humor has been awarded every year since 1998 to an individual whose impact on society rivals that of the award’s namesake, 19th-century novelist and essayist Mark Twain. The Kennedy Center defines that impact as one of a “fearless observer of society” who possesses an “uncompromising perspective on social injustice and personal folly.” Now the award will rightfully go to Sandler, who once farted very loudly in David Hasselhoff’s face. “Adam Sandler has entertained audiences for over three decades with his films, music, and his tenure as a fan favorite cast member on SNL,” said Kennedy Center President, Deborah F. Rutter. “Adam has created characters that have made us laugh, cry, and cry from laughing.”

Sandler will join the ranks of previous Mark Twain Prize recipients like Dave Chappelle, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, George Carlin, Richard Pryor, Tina Fey, Whoopi Goldberg, and more. His award follows right on the heels of John Stewart’s, his Big Daddy co-star, who won in 2022. One thing is for sure: When he accepts the award at the ceremony in 2023, he will give a speech that brings down the house.