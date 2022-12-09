AFI Promises Avatar 2 Is a Top 10 Movie of the Year

Photo: 20th Century Studios

Look, maybe the rest of us are still waiting on Avatar: The Way of Water to come out on December 16 to make our final pronouncements, but the American Film Institute has seen it, and they’re ready to open Pandora’s box. The American Film Institute has joined in on the fun with their annual lists of the top ten movies and TV shows of the year. The list, revealed December 9, follows the National Board of Review’s list a day earlier and those on Vulture’s Movie Fantasy League who chose films that made both lists have got to be feeling pretty swanky. Top Gun: Maverick, Avatar: The Way of Water, Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans, The Woman King, and Women Talking each got both honors. Additionally, The Banshees of Inisherin received a spot on the National Board of Review list and won the Special Award from the AFI, despite ineligibility for the main list. Below, find the full list of the films and TV shows that didn’t have the AFI feeling blue.

AFI Movies of the Year

Avatar: The Way of Water (20th Century Studios)

Elvis (Warner Bros.)

Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)

The Fabelmans (Universal Pictures)

Nope (Universal Pictures)

She Said (Universal Pictures)

Tár (Focus Features)

Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount Pictures)

The Woman King (Sony Pictures)

Women Talking (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

AFI Special Award

The Banshees of Inisherin (Searchlight Pictures)

AFI Television Programs of the Year

﻿Abbott Elementary (ABC)

The Bear (FX)

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Hacks (HBO Max)

Mo (Netflix)

Pachinko (Apple TV+)

Reservation Dogs (FX)

Severance (Apple TV+)

Somebody Somewhere (HBO)

The White Lotus (HBO)