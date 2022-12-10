Ain’t No Mo’ to Close on Broadway After Two and a Half Weeks

The Ain’t No Mo’ cast during the opening night curtain call. Photo: Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Broadway has decided that Ain’t No Mo’ will be no more. The play, which puts Black people on a government-funded plane back to Africa in a series of comedy sketches, is now scheduled to have its final performance on December 18, two and a half weeks after it opened on December 1. Directed by Stevie Walker-Webb, the satire first took flight with a 2018 run at the Public Theater. The stacked producing team includes Lee Daniels, RuPaul, Jeremy O. Harris, Lena Waithe, Gabrielle Union, Dwayne Wade, and the Jets’ C.J. Uzomah. At the time of its closing, Ain’t No Mo’ will have had just 22 preview performances and 21 regular performances. The news comes just a couple days after the musical KPOP announced that its Broadway run had been similarly cut short.

Ain’t No Mo’ playwright and star Jordan E. Cooper confirmed the news of the closure on social media before curtain on Friday, but urged fans not to view the decision as final. Cooper, who at age 27 is the youngest Black playwright to ever premiere work on Broadway, said in his statement that the decision could be reversed with enough ticket sales. (According to the New York Times, Ain’t No Mo’ grossed $120,901 last week, which is “well below” the production’s weekly running costs, and had the lowest average ticket price on Broadway.) “Now they’ve posted an eviction notice, we ‘must close’ December 18th,” he wrote. “But thank God Black people are immune to eviction notices.”

#SaveAINTNOMO ‼️ “Now they’ve posted an eviction notice, we “must close” December 18th. But thank God black people are immune to eviction notices.” pic.twitter.com/7bhQrMR2wH — Jordan E. Cooper (@JordanECooper_) December 10, 2022