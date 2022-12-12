Al Roker Has Been Discharged From the Hospital After Blood Clot

Al Roker. Photo: TODAY/YouTube

Al Roker has been discharged from the hospital after a four-week stay for blood clots that traveled from his legs to his lungs. The beloved anchor appeared on Today from his kitchen at home to update his morning-show co-hosts, whom he called “terrific. You’ve been coming by the hospital. Hoda was actually, I think, named an honorary doctor. She would literally show up. She did a Hod-ini. She would just be there.” Roker was candid about his health struggles, saying, “It’s been a tough slog. I’m not going to deny this. It’s been the hardest one yet, and you know I’ve had my share of surgeries. It gives you a profound sense of gratitude for this outpouring of prayers and thanks. I’m a very fortunate person.”

“You lose a certain amount of muscle mass for every week you’re in the hospital. I was in the hospital for four weeks,” he added, mentioning that he’s doing physical therapy to regain strength. “I feel good, I feel strong, and every day, I feel a little bit better. I made dinner last night.”

Roker has been dealing with struggles beyond his own health. On Saturday, December 10, soon after being discharged from the hospital, he posted to Instagram about the death of his sister. “Our hearts are broken but feeling some heart balm that our sweet sister, Patricia, is with our Mom, Isabel, now after a stroke.”