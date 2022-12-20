Almost Famous Is Definitely Closing

Rock on. Photo: Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

The Almost Famous musical is taking a stairway to Heaven, a.k.a. the music libraries of teenagers looking for musical-theater audition repertoire. The musical will play its final performance on Broadway on January 8 following an opening on November 3, with previews having begun on October 3. It will have played 30 previews and 77 performances. “Almost Famous, like the music it celebrates, will endure,” said the producers in a statement. “We look forward to the release of the cast recording on March 17, and to the many productions in communities across the country and world, for years to come.” The musical is based on Cameron Crowe’s 2000 movie of the same name. Crowe returned to write the book with Next to Normal’s Tom Kitt writing the music and lyrics and Jeremy Herrin as director. The musical follows a young boy who dreams of being a music writer as he falls in with a rock band in 1973. Get your tickets, because Almost Famous is almost closed.