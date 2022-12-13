Ari Aster’s Disappointment Blvd. Renamed Beau Is Afraid

Joaquin Phoenix may be Beau. Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Hereditary writer and director Ari Aster’s third film has a new title and a first look. A24 shared the poster for Beau Is Afraid, the auteur’s latest for the indie distributor, on December 13, and the image appears to show a child version of lead Joaquin Phoenix. Although there aren’t many details about the film formerly known as Disappointment Blvd., the new title suggests the movie may call back to Aster’s short Beau, which follows the travails of a middle-aged man whose haunting encounters keep him from visiting his mother. “Project details are being kept under wraps,” Deadline reported back in 2021, “but the plot is described as an intimate, decades-spanning portrait of one of the most successful entrepreneurs of all time.” Beau Is Afraid also stars Nathan Lane (Only Murders in the Building), Stephen McKinley Henderson (Causeway), Patti LuPone (American Horror Story), Amy Ryan (Only Murders in the Building), and Parker Posey (The Staircase), and Aster reunites with Hereditary and Midsommar cinematographer Pawel Pogorzelski. The film wrapped production in October 2021 and is slated for a 2023 release. Be afraid.

