Aubrey Plaza to Drew Barrymore: ‘Feed Me’

This just in: Aubrey Plaza checked out of the White Lotus and into the booth at Drew’s News, The Drew Barrymore Show podcast, on December 15. In a mere 37 seconds, Plaza makes the case for Barrymore being her “dream” mother. Well, same. “Be my mommy,” Plaza says, to which Barrymore responds, “I, I — I’ll say the same thing to you.” Then, with a chuckle, Plaza says the two words: “Feed me.” Plaza next requests that Barrymore put her to bed, and the host says, “I will. And, by the way, I’m good at it too.” Barrymore explains her putting-to-bed routine, which consists of holding and putting someone in “the nook of my arm” and then petting them.

“Nourish me,” Plaza cuts in. Barrymore exclaims, “Ugh! What I wouldn’t do to put you to bed.” And finally, after a pause and a glance, Plaza ends the scene: “I’m a hungry baby.” “And I have everything you need,” Barrymore leans in. Hey, Mike White, Drew Barrymore for season three?