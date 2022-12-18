Austin Butler Dedicates His Funny Faces to His Late Mom in SNL Monologue

Keke Palmer isn’t the only one who can turn a Saturday Night Live monologue into a mom-ologue. Last night, Austin Butler closed us out as SNL’s last host of the year with a heartfelt tribute. After addressing the Elvis-phant in the room (“I’ve always sounded like this”), he dedicated most of his monologue to his late mother, who died of cancer in 2014. Butler shared that some of his favorite memories were made while watching SNL with his mom. Despite a “crippling shyness” as a weird homeschooled kid, he would do anything to make her laugh, from funny faces to a surprisingly accurate Gollum impression. “Really, being silly with her is what broke me out of my shell,” Butler reflected. “And it’s the core of what started me in acting.” He added that he’s spent the past week imagining how proud she’d be to see that her son who once couldn’t even order his own food at restaurants is now taking the 30 Rock stage. He concluded his monologue by pointing toward the sky and saying, “Tonight, just know that any time you see me doing a silly voice or making a funny face, that’s for you, Mom.” Now she’s one of the few (only?) moms with a horny grandma impression in her honor.

