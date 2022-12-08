Disney World Could Get a New Avatar Ride, Says James Cameron

Orlando: The most beautiful place on this earth or any other. Photo: Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images

James Cameron has set his sights as deep as the Mariana trench and as far away as the fictional planet of Pandora, but much as all roads lead to Rome, all entertainments lead to Orlando. In an interview with Variety about the upcoming blockbuster sequel Avatar: The Way of Water, the director said he reached out to Disney about potentially adding his sequels to Walt Disney World’s Avatar-themed land in Animal Kingdom called Pandora — The World of Avatar. “When Bob Iger came back a couple weeks ago, I did send him an email and say, ‘You know, we can do Avatar 2 and 3 motifs and put them into the physical hardware of Avatar Flight of Passage,” Cameron said. This attraction lets visitors straddle a vehicle that simulates riding on a banshee, as seen in the first film, and the screen-based environment allows for the footage to be swapped out to let visitors ride an ilu, the creature used by seafaring Na’vi in the second film.

Iger “liked that idea,” Cameron said. “So nothing has been decided. But, you know, we would like to carry that along and update it from time to time with things that flow back out of the new movies. Because I think there’s a good synergy between the physical base, where you can go and just kind of meditate and be on Pandora, and how the movies progress the story and bring in new imagery.” Yet another exciting development in the Iger 2.0 era.