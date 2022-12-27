Avatar: The Way of Water Swims to $950 Million Globally

Photo: Disney

Christmas (or Na’vidad) came and went but not without dropping off an enormous gift to Avatar mastermind James Cameron. Since its release, Avatar: The Way of Water is on its way to earning over $1 billion globally at the box office. As of Tuesday, December 27, Variety reported that the sequel film had earned $955.1 million since its premiere last weekend. The film earned $293.3 million in the United States, despite the rise of COVID cases and snow storms across the nation, causing people to stay inside instead of taking a trip to Pandora. Cameron’s getting closer to full accepting that the film is a hit, aka hitting his goal of $2 billion in box office sales. The first Avatar film earned almost $3 billion back in 2009, becoming the highest-grossing film of all time. Will Cameron hit that sweet $2 billy mark? If sales continue at this rate, we might as well prepare our celebrations for Jim for his próspero año!