Axl Rose Says He’s Thrown His Mic for the Last Time

Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach

Axl Rose is tossing out his mic toss. On Saturday, the Guns N’ Roses frontman announced that he will be retiring the tradition “in the interest of public safety” after someone was reportedly hit and injured by his microphone at a concert in Australia. “If true obviously we don’t want anyone getting hurt or to somehow in anyway hurt anyone at any of r shows anywhere,” Rose tweeted. “Having tossed the mic at the end of r show for over 30 years we always felt it was a known part of the very end of r performance that fans wanted and were aware of to have an opportunity to catch the mic. Regardless in the interest of public safety from now on we’ll refrain from tossing the mic or anything to the fans during or at r performances.” The Adelaide Advertiser previously reported that Rebecca Howe was struck by the mic at an Adelaide show on November 29, leaving with two black eyes and a bloody nose. “If my head was turned and it hit me in the temple, it could have killed me,” she told the outlet. Rose wrote in his statement that some outlets have framed the incident in a “negative n’ irresponsible” light, and thanked fans for understanding that accidents happen. His mic, meanwhile, has yet to comment.