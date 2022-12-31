Barbara Walters Will Get Two ABC News Specials

Photo: Toby Canham/Getty Images

Barbara Walters died Friday evening in her home in New York at the age of 93, and two of the shows that broke barriers with the help of Walters shall be paying their respects to the historical journalist. ABC News will be premiering two specials on the late Barbara Walters this weekend. On New Year’s day, January 1, a two-hour primetime special, Our Barbara: A Special Edition of 20/20, will feature Walters’s most iconic interviews and never before seen clips of the journalist. Featuring interviews from Bob Iger, David Muir, Diane Sawyer, Deborah Roberts, Robin Roberts, and George Stephanopoulos talking about Walters, the special presentation honoring the former 20/20 broadcaster, who co-hosted 20/20 for 25 years, will air Sunday, January 1 at 8 PM ET on ABC and will stream the next day on Hulu.

The second special broadcast will come sooner and from another program that Walters was known for (because she created it.) The View Honors Barbara Walters is airing throughout the weekend on ABC News Live as well as streaming on Hulu later today, on New Year’s Eve. It is a look back on her journey with The View and discusses her impact on 25 female journalists who Walters paved the way for. It showcases the “Best of” Walters on the program, along with her lasting impact on women in journalism.