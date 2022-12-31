Barbara Walters Remembered By Oprah, The View Co-Hosts, and More

Journalists and celebrities alike are paying tribute to trailblazing TV icon Barbara Walters, who died on December 30 at the age of 93. ABC interrupted its Friday night programming to announce her death. Walters’ publicist also confirmed the news in a statement, writing, “Barbara Walters passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones. She lived her life with no regrets. She was a trailblazer not only for female journalists, but for all women.”
Walters became the first woman to anchor a network evening news program when she joined ABC in 1976. Over the course of her decades-long career, she also co-hosted 20/20, brought many celebrities to tears with her Oscars specials, and created the daytime talk show The View. “Without Barbara Walters there wouldn’t have been me—nor any other woman you see on evening, morning, and daily news,” Oprah Winfrey wrote on Instagram. “She was indeed a Trailblazer. I did my very first television audition with her in mind the whole time.” Multiple co-hosts on The View — including Star Jones, Rosie O’Donnell, Sherri Shepherd, Rosie Perez, Meghan McCain, Sunny Hostin, Michelle Collins, and Lisa Ling — also mourned Walters on social media. Below, find many more tributes to Babs from across the news and entertainment industries.