Barbara Walters Remembered By Oprah, The View Co-Hosts, and More

Journalists and celebrities alike are paying tribute to trailblazing TV icon Barbara Walters, who died on December 30 at the age of 93. ABC interrupted its Friday night programming to announce her death. Walters’ publicist also confirmed the news in a statement, writing, “Barbara Walters passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones. She lived her life with no regrets. She was a trailblazer not only for female journalists, but for all women.”

Walters became the first woman to anchor a network evening news program when she joined ABC in 1976. Over the course of her decades-long career, she also co-hosted 20/20, brought many celebrities to tears with her Oscars specials, and created the daytime talk show The View. “Without Barbara Walters there wouldn’t have been me—nor any other woman you see on evening, morning, and daily news,” Oprah Winfrey wrote on Instagram. “She was indeed a Trailblazer. I did my very first television audition with her in mind the whole time.” Multiple co-hosts on The View — including Star Jones, Rosie O’Donnell, Sherri Shepherd, Rosie Perez, Meghan McCain, Sunny Hostin, Michelle Collins, and Lisa Ling — also mourned Walters on social media. Below, find many more tributes to Babs from across the news and entertainment industries.

One of the first rites of passage of becoming a host on @TheView was to have lunch with Barbara Walters. Few times in my life have I been that nervous. She was an absolute trailblazer, class, elegance, smarts that are increasingly hard to come by. I’ll always be grateful. RIP — Michelle Collins (@michcoll) December 31, 2022

I owe Barbara Walters more than I could ever repay. Rest well sister…mother…friend…colleague…mentor. — Star Jones (@StarJonesEsq) December 31, 2022

An amazing woman. Amazing loss. Shattering the glass ceiling is a huge understatement. She decimated it. Paved the way for so many. I feel very proud/humble to have known her & to have worked with her. Condolences to her loved ones & the entire @TheView family. #RipBarbaraWalters https://t.co/oWfGnck8bW — Rosie Perez (@rosieperezbklyn) December 31, 2022

So sad to hear of the passing of Barbara Walters. What an honor to share the set ⁦@ABC⁩ with the inimitable trailblazer when I joined @abc2020. Will never forget the phone call when she asked me to join the groundbreaking program. pic.twitter.com/0zKgKxmayY — Deborah Roberts (@DebRobertsABC) December 31, 2022

a short thread on barbara walters’ passing:

i knew barbara for over half of my life. we met in the spring of 1998, in the midst of the starr investigation; i was 24. i remarked that this was the first time i’d ever been in serious trouble. i’d basically been a good kid —

(1/4) — Monica Lewinsky (she/her) (@MonicaLewinsky) December 31, 2022

- got good grades,

didn’t do drugs, never shoplifted etc. without missing a beat barbara said: monica, next time shoplift.

(2/4) — Monica Lewinsky (she/her) (@MonicaLewinsky) December 31, 2022

we stayed in touch over the past 25 years. the last time we saw each other was for lunch a few years ago. of course, she was charming, witty and some of her questions were still her signature interview style:

(3/4) — Monica Lewinsky (she/her) (@MonicaLewinsky) December 31, 2022

“so tell me, monica, how do you feel …etc etc.” she was the very first person with whom i ever sat for a television interview… and will certainly be my most memorable. barbara will be missed by many — including me. sending love to jackie, george + her other friends.#RIPBarbara — Monica Lewinsky (she/her) (@MonicaLewinsky) December 31, 2022

Barbara Walters was an American institution. As the first female national news anchor, she opened the door to endless possibilities for so many girls who wanted to work in TV, myself included. Her impact cannot be overstated. I’ll miss you, Barbara. Thank you for everything. pic.twitter.com/HokDilM6Rj — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) December 31, 2022

Barbara Walters never flinched when questioning the world’s most powerful people. She held them accountable. She cared about the truth and she made us care too. Fortunately, she inspired many other journalists to be just as unrelenting. We are all better off because of her. — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (@kaj33) December 31, 2022

I have sad news to share today. Barbara Walters passed away this evening at her home in New York. pic.twitter.com/fxSyU6BQk4 — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) December 31, 2022

She was obviously amazing on television but I selfishly loved spending time with her in person. Sitting next to her at a dinner party was the best seat in the house. With love, respect and admiration - rest in peace Barbara Walters. #barbarawalters pic.twitter.com/AD4BQtHrUg — Don Lemon (@donlemon) December 31, 2022

#BarbaraWalters was a trailblazer. She was a mentor to me as well as a friend. So many women broke into the news business because she did her job well. — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) December 31, 2022

She worked so hard & helped a lot of younger women such as myself. Thank you, Barbara, for everything. You paved the way for all of us. You truly did. #RIP https://t.co/8yS19mb7Wn — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) December 31, 2022

Rest In Peace, Barbara Walters. Thanks for helping me find my voice. pic.twitter.com/w6V5KhqMlC — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 31, 2022

The Legend. The Blueprint. The Greatest. Rest in Peace Barbara Walters pic.twitter.com/RODzfKMAxw — Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) December 31, 2022

Barbara Walters was always kind and generous with me. She was an amazing conversationalist and gave me great advice which I incorporated into my interview technique. A legend has passed. #BarbaraWalters — Tavis Smiley (@tavissmiley) December 31, 2022

ABC News: Barbara Walters, trailblazing TV icon, dies at 93



Sending love and prayers to my friends at ABC and to Barbara’s family and friends https://t.co/33cKvxyFi9 — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) December 31, 2022

So often we toss around the words icon, legend, trailblazer - but Barbara Walters was all of these. And perhaps, above all else, Barbara Walters was brave. She paved the way for so many - we learned from her - and remain in awe of her to this day. RIP, Barbara. pic.twitter.com/ovmtCebcGe — David Muir (@DavidMuir) December 31, 2022

Super sad news. I was honored to sit at the table with THE #BarbaraWalters on @TheView a couple of times. I still pinch myself. I learned a lot from her. ❤️ May she #RIP.



Trailblazing Broadcast Journalist, Dies at 93. https://t.co/vEoybSlfZs — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) December 31, 2022

#RIP Barbara Walters 🤍 You’ll be missed, truly one of a kind. 🕊 pic.twitter.com/F8v89w4QdB — Carmen Electra (@carmenelectra) December 31, 2022

Farewell and rest well, #BarbaraWalters. Thank you for your courage to blaze trails and have difficult conversations that mattered. pic.twitter.com/EiDTAqKGZ4 — Be A King (@BerniceKing) December 31, 2022

Rest in Peace precious Peace Barbara Walters!! https://t.co/QQYSPorL3a — sheryl lee ralph (@thesherylralph) December 31, 2022

Much will be made, rightly, of the trail Barbara blazed for women in our industry, but she was an inspiration to all of us. Smart, prepared, tough, and unafraid. A life force.



RIP to the legend, Barbara Walters. 🙏 https://t.co/tgKPDVhyp8 — Willie Geist (@WillieGeist) December 31, 2022

Pioneering TV news broadcaster Barbara Walters has died.



A true trailblazer, she was the 1st woman anchor on the evening news.



And I was privileged to know her.



When she interviewed me, it was clear she did her homework. She was always prepared.



May she rest in power. https://t.co/DkZlpl2w3b — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) December 31, 2022

An unwavering journalist. A fearless trailblazer. A faithful friend.



Rest in Peace, Barbara Walters



You’ll be missed by all. pic.twitter.com/a2Z3LKVvQo — Melissa Rivers (@MelRivers) December 31, 2022

Barbara Walters was a true trailblazer. Forever grateful for her stellar example and for her friendship. Sending condolences to her daughter and family.🙏🏾 https://t.co/vKjvFJTU6u — Robin Roberts (@RobinRoberts) December 31, 2022