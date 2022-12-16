The Barbie Teaser Trailer Is Here, Let’s Go Party

It’s playtime. Months after we got our first look of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in Barbie, the first teaser to Greta Gerwig’s mysterious, much-hyped adaptation is here. And if you expected this trailer to give you an inkling of what the plot to the movie might be, you’re the one playing. The 75-second clip instead focuses on the new age of dolls that Barbie brought, parodying 2001: A Space Odyssey. “Since the beginning of time, since the first little girl ever existed, there have been dolls,” a narrator says. “But the dolls were always and forever baby dolls. Until …” Enter Robbie as a larger-than-life Barbie in a classic ’50s getup. Cue little girl smashing her baby dolls. (You would too.) Then we get just a few seconds’ glimpse of Gerwig’s extremely pink Barbie World and a few of the other characters including Gosling’s Ken — in a fringe leather vest? Sure! In a cute bit of pink-and-blue synergy, the teaser has reportedly been playing ahead of Avatar: The Way of the Water. But Barbie’s life in plastic won’t hit theaters till July 21, 2023.

