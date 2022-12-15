Daisy Edgar-Jones Will Be Our Natural Woman in the Beautiful Adaptation

Daisy Edgar-Jones. Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Daisy Edgar-Jones will be weaving herself into the tapestry of Carole King’s life. The Normal People and Where the Crawdads Sing star will be moving the Earth as King in the film adaptation of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, according to Deadline. Beautiful follows the life of songwriter and singer Carole King through her marriage and later divorce with her songwriting partner Gerry Goffin, as well as the days when she moved so far away from the background by recording her solo album Tapestry. On Broadway, Jessie Mueller originated the role of King and won a Tony for her work, so the role comes with pressure. “Daisy has a spirit and energy that I recognized as myself when I was younger,” Carole King said of Jones. “She’s a tremendous talent and I know she’s going to give a great performance.” Jones will be saying “Where you lead, I will follow” to director Lisa Cholodenko of The Kids Are All Right fame. Jones herself is not yet known for her singing, but when you’ve got a friend who occasionally sings and happens to like Carole King, you know she’ll come running to help.