Check Out This Megan Thee Stallion/White Lotus Theme Mashup

Ben Lee is as excited for tonight’s The White Lotus season 2 finale as the rest of us. But do you have a sun room DJ setup to help process those feelings of excitement? Do you even have a sun room? Didn’t think so. Lee showed off his mashup of the season 2 theme “Renaissance” with Megan Thee Stallion’s “Thot Shit.” Because what is this TV show if not Mike White’s thot era? It’s slutty murder season, viewers.

The White Lotus season 2 started with the promise of more dead bodies than season 1. Body-ody-odies, if you will. And tonight’s episode has to deliver all of them. We don’t know who’s going to die, but we can guess who would vibe with this mashup. Portia would try to dance to it, but get a bangle stuck in her bucket hat or something. Jack would absolutely shake everything his rich(?) uncle(??) gave him to this bop. And Albie would respectfully muse on the sex positive feminism of Meg. He’s a Stanford grad, after all.