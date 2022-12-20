Black Adam Defeated by Final Enemy … Warner Bros. Discovery

Photo: Warner Bros. Discovery

Who knew Black Adam’s final battle would be against a couple of people in business suits and not Superman? Fans were warned of the impending end of Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson’s Black Adam when, like in every juicy breakup, Instagram was immediately involved. Johnson was rumored to have unfollowed Warner Bros. Discovery and Black Adam on Instagram (Johnson later clarified that he never followed either account). On Monday, Johnson went to Twitter to update his fans on the future of his passion project, Black Adam, and his relationship with James Gunn. “James Gunn and I connected and Black Adam will not be in their first chapter of storytelling,” Johnson stated. “However, DC and Seven Bucks have agreed to continue exploring the most valuable ways Black Adam can be utilized in future DC multiverse chapters.” Gunn publicly responded to the statement, promising another collaboration between the two: “Love @TheRock & I’m always excited to see what he & Seven Bucks do next. Can’t wait to collaborate soon.”

Black Adam is following suit on other DC projects that have recently been canceled with the new DC leadership. It was announced earlier this month that Wonder Woman 3 would not be moving forward, with director Patty Jenkins clarifying that she never walked away from the project. Henry Cavill made his reentrance and redeparture from the role of Superman after he was told he’d be returning to the role back in October. Superman will still be a part of the future of DC, but because it is Hollywood, a younger version of the alien superhero will be front and center. Gunn had previously stated that he wanted all of the upcoming films to be connected, resulting in the massive exodus of DCEU films. No word yet on if the Penguin will still have his sexy, scary origin story (please Gunn, we’re begging).

