Black Adam Didn’t Do That Bad, Says Black Adam Star The Rock

Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

The Rock won’t stand for y’all associating him with a flop. After reports last week that Black Adam was poised to lose up to $100 million at the box office, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson decided to come out with his own data. He tweeted on Wednesday that he himself has confirmed with financiers that the DC movie is doing fine, thank you very much. In fact, he says it’s actually set to “PROFIT between $52M-$72M. Fact.” He then linked to a Deadline piece that quotes film finance sources who support his earnings claims. Deadline even suggests that Black Adam has done well enough to start a franchise, like Captain America did for Marvel. Parts of this analysis don’t differ from previous claims — it seems that everyone can agree that Black Adam cost $195 million to make, with an additional advertising budget landing somewhere between $80 million and $100 million. Deadline also reports that the movie has grossed around $390 million at the global box office. But from there, the outlet makes different estimates about what’s needed to break even and how much revenue will be made. We’re sure that as Black Adam’s theatrical run continues (along with its upcoming HBO Max drop), it’ll eventually become clear which numbers are correct. Johnson, of course, seems confident in the stats that make the movie look better. Now, as for his other claim that his upcoming Christmas franchise will be a mix of Jumanji, Miracle on 34th Street, Hobbs & Shaw, Harry Potter, and It’s a Wonderful Life…

