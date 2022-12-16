Netflix Has Put Blockbuster Out of Business After One Season

Photo: Ricardo Hubbs/Netflix

Somewhere, a Netflix exec is furrowing their brows and asking, “Didn’t we already do that a long time ago?” Per Deadline, Netflix has shut Blockbuster down after just one season. The workplace sitcom from Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Superstore writer Vanessa Ramos put Randall Park and Melissa Fumero to work as employees at the last Blockbuster video store in the world. News of the cancellation comes just six weeks after the show dropped on November 3. Blockbuster never made it into Netflix’s weekly Top 10, and it currently has a Rotten Tomatoes critical rating of just 22%. The show starred Park as Timmy, a manager who was determined to keep his dying business open. Beyond his own love for video rentals, he wanted to ensure that his staff — including Fumero, Olga Merediz, Tyler Alvarez, Madeleine Arthur, and Kamaia Fairburn — could stay employed. Unfortunately, the season finale (which is now the show finale) ends with his store in ruins after a storm-induced riot. But hey, Timmy shouldn’t feel too bad. If the video-rental chain wasn’t able to defend itself against Netflix in real life, then its on-screen counterpart never really stood much of a chance.