DC Studios Releases First Look at Blue Beetle’s Alien Scarab

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Cobra Kai’s Xolo Maridueña will star as the DCU’s first Latinx superhero in Blue Beetle. Originally slated for a HBO Max release, Blue Beetle got bumped up to a theatrical release in the same Warner Bros. Discovery shuffle that saw Batgirl get the axe. Maridueña will star as Jaime Reyes, a teen who bonds with an alien scarab. The scarab gives Reyes a suit of high-powered armor that can withstand space travel and also shoot various armaments. Sort of a Venom meets Iron Man situation, if some MCU points of reference help. Within both the movie and the DC Comics unvierse, Reyes is the third Blue Beetle, following Dan Garrett and Ted Kord.

Susan Sarandon will also star, playing the villainous original character, Victoria Kord. Is she Ted’s widow? Sister? Unclear. But we do know that Bruna Marquezine, Belissa Escobedo, What We Do in the Shadows’ Harvey Guillén, George Lopez, Adriana Barraza, Elpidia Carrillo, Damián Alcázar, and Raoul Max Trujillo will round out the cast. Blue Beetle comes to theaters August 18, 2023.