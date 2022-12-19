Hollywood’s Legendary Besties Take Their Book Club to Italy

If the first Book Club was about four ladies’ sexual reawakening after choosing Fifty Shades of Grey as the book of the month, the sequel takes that reawakening to Italy. The ladies who lunch read romance novels — played by the fearsome foursome Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen, and Mary Steenburgen — are celebrating Vivian’s engagement, and where better to live it up (and find amore) than Rome? Inspired by the teachings of Paulo Coelho’s Alchemist, the besties decide to seize the day. “The book says that we can’t reject our destiny,” Steenburgen says. “We might never have a chance to do something like this again.” Off they go to the Eternal City (“I love anything that’s falling apart more than I am,” Bergen tells her friends), and hijinks ensue. From flirting with chefs and hot poliziotti to landing themselves in jail for reckless driving, the trip is destined to be a wild ride. Book Club: The Next Chapter opens in theaters May 12, 2023.

