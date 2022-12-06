Brendan Fraser’s Brain Sure Did Suffer During George of the Jungle

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Sounds like it’s lucky that Brendan Fraser can even remember this story. During Variety’s Actors on Actors series, Adam Sandler joked that he was disappointed by how “jacked” his Airheads buddy got for the 1997 film George of the Jungle. “You did wrong by us, man,” Sandler said. “You made us feel bad about ourselves.” As it turns out, though, Fraser probably felt much worse. He told Sandler that he was “waxed, greased, starved of carbohydrates” in order to play the loincloth-wearing main character. “I would drive home after work and stop to get something to eat. I needed some cash one day, and I went to the ATM, and I couldn’t remember my PIN number because my brain was misfiring,” Fraser recalled. “Banging on the thing. I didn’t eat that night.” Luckily, the memory loss seems to have been temporary. Still, the experience apparently didn’t deter him from seeking out other roles that involve a stark body transformation. Hopefully The Whale’s worth it.