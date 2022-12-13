BTS’s Jin Begins Mandatory Military Service

Jin. Photo: Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Jin’s new buzzcut isn’t styling for an adventurous comeback (though fans in denial will surely tell you so). The eldest member of the global supergroup BTS, who turned 30 earlier this month, began his mandatory military service at an army training center on December 13. He will undergo five weeks of basic training at the Yeoncheon army base in northern Gyeonggi province, less than ten miles from the demilitarized zone that borders North and South Korea. After boot camp, the pop star will be assigned to a unit in the Fifth Infantry Division. Most able-bodied men must complete their 18-month obligatory duty by age 28, though a special law passed in 2020 gave those who significantly “excel in popular culture and art” the ability to defer service until the age of 30.

Some argued for an exemption for BTS — in financial terms, they’re responsible for an estimated $3.9 billion in economic value per year toward the South Korean economy, while also breaking numerous records globally — the government dragged their feet about making a decision. Taking matters into their own hands, Big Hit Music formally announced the band’s intention to serve on October 17, the official start date of a hiatus expected to last until 2025 (and a day that will live on in infamy for many fans). Ride-or-die bandmates — RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook — accompanied Jin to the base to say goodbye, the label confirmed. “Our hyung !! Go and come back well!! 💜love you💜,” members wrote on their shared Twitter account.