Let’s Go, Indigo: RM Has Dropped His First Solo Album

It’s (indi)go time: RM has finally released his first official solo album, Indigo, which he’s been working on for the past four years. Why drop it now? Possibly because there’s only so long you can wait when you’re due to go to the military and convert millions of fans into Army wives. The release was accompanied by an aesthetic, landscape-heavy music video for “Wild Flower,” which features youjeen (a.k.a Cherry Filter vocalist Jo Yujin). In total, Indigo features nine artists — including Erykah Badu, Anderson .Paak, and Tablo — across its 10 tracks. “I wanna be a human/ ‘Fore I do some art,” RM raps on “Yun,” the opening track. “It’s a cruel world / But there’s gon’ be my part.” All in all, the vibes are exactly what you’d expect from an album that RM teased with the following description: “From the colors of nature, human, etc. Documentation of my youth in the moment of independent phase. Sun-bleached record faded like old jeans. The last archive of my twenties.” The BTS leader previously released two solo mixtapes, Mono and RM, which both featured black-and-white cover art. He’ll kick off the first day of his colorful era with a Tiny Desk concert at 5 a.m. We’re sure his solo promotion schedule is only going to get more “Hectic” from there.

