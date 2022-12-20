There Will Be a BTS Concert Next Year!

BTS. Photo: Getty Images for The Recording A

Congratulations to ARMY who held out hope for a BTS world tour in 2023. The band will appear in 110 countries and territories for a concert (film). BTS: Yet to Come in Cinemas is a special cinematic cut of their triumphant, sold-out October show in Busan, their last before the group announced their hiatus to complete mandatory military service, with Jin enlisting on December 13. The boys plan to reconvene in 2025 as a group. Though the show was previously livestreamed for free, the upcoming version features new close-up angles and views of the concert, presumably to give us even better shots of explosive performances (the re-edits of “Run BTS” and “Idol,” if done correctly, could probably send a Victorian child into shock). Add the option to watch the concert film in the immersive 4DX and ScreenX, technologies that simulate the physical environment of the concert, and fans can pretend they’re at a show for real. Though the road to 2025 is long, and a movie can only dull the pain of their absence for so long, BTS is intent on keeping fans engaged. Mark your calendar: Tickets for BTS: Yet to Come in Cinemas go on sale January 10. It hits theaters February 1.