Celebrities Don’t Stop Celeb-ing Just Because It’s Christmas

Miley Cyrus and her Godmother Dolly Parton have been celebrating all month long. Photo: Katherine Bomboy/NBC

There’s no better way to get some damily escapism in than logging on to social media to see how your favorite celebs are celebrating the holidays. I mean, we call most of the stars we stan, “Mother,” anyways. For most of the rich and famous, their Christmas cheer began months ago when they planned their photoshoots and holiday specials for us normies to consume like roasted ham. Below is a short, little poem to kick off the never-ending content creation from the stars we love with the stars on top of their tree:

It’s time to celebrate holiday cheer For every DeuxMoi, “anon plz” to hear

From Kim and North’s Tik Tok Christmas splash To Paris Hilton’s annual holiday bash

Elaborate “What I Got For Christmas” hauls Accompanying teasers of Barbie dolls

On the eve of Christmas, the holiday celebrations have officially begun Below are some of the snip-its of merry and festive fun

AMC Queen Nicole Kidman comes to Christmas for magic

Florence Pugh exchanges her flower crown for a festive bow

Florence Pugh via her instagram story

24.12.2022 pic.twitter.com/Ndahp42i8H — florence daily (@pugharchives) December 24, 2022

North gets Kim up to work, posting Tik Toks on Christmas Eve

Paris Hilton doesn’t forget about pride during the holidays