Celebrities Don’t Stop Celeb-ing Just Because It’s Christmas

There’s no better way to get some damily escapism in than logging on to social media to see how your favorite celebs are celebrating the holidays. I mean, we call most of the stars we stan, “Mother,” anyways. For most of the rich and famous, their Christmas cheer began months ago when they planned their photoshoots and holiday specials for us normies to consume like roasted ham. Below is a short, little poem to kick off the never-ending content creation from the stars we love with the stars on top of their tree:
It’s time to celebrate holiday cheer
For every DeuxMoi, “anon plz” to hear
From Kim and North’s Tik Tok Christmas splash
To Paris Hilton’s annual holiday bash
Elaborate “What I Got For Christmas” hauls
Accompanying teasers of Barbie dolls
On the eve of Christmas, the holiday celebrations have officially begun
Below are some of the snip-its of merry and festive fun