Celebrities Help Ring In The New Year

Pete Davidson and Miley Cyrus helped kick off last New Year’s Eve. Photo: Vijat Mohindra/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

New year, same ol’ celebrities. But why should they change? This is what the people want! We want sparkly dresses, extravagant parties, and messy drama. To hell with it; we want Tik Tok collabs! It’s like a cross-over episode in real life. Instead of staring off into space wondering where the time went (how was West Elm Caleb this year?), take a look at what your favorite stars are doing to ring in the new year.

Miley Cyrus steps into Miami for the New Year

Sam Smith chills oceanside

Selling Sunset’s Jason Oppenheim is already in living in 2023