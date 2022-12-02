It never hurts to log off and touch grass. Photo: Getty Images

The vibes on Twitter are off. They have been for a while, but now the bird app has turned into the meme of a girl watching a house burn down, thanks to Elon Musk’s continued efforts to command the platform — which have so far included charging users $8 to (in his own words) “trash” him, laying off about half of the company’s 7,500 employees, recommending that people vote Republican, and suspending Kathy Griffin for “impersonating” him. And now, the world’s biggest social-media activists — celebrities, of course — are protesting by deactivating their profiles and/or exiting the app. As of yet, it seems there’s only one person who can save the platform: Azealia Banks. Below is a running list of all the celebs who, in light of Musk’s takeover, have ditched Twitter … for now.

Jim Carrey shares one last project.

I’m leaving Twitter, but 1st here’s a cartoon I made with my friend Jimmy Hayward. It’s based on my painting of a crazy old Lighthouse Keeper, standing naked in a storm, summoning the angels and shining his lamp to guide us through a treacherous night. I love you all so much! ;^j pic.twitter.com/Cqmp74A87r — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) November 29, 2022

Whoopi Goldberg’s “done.”

.@WhoopiGoldberg says on #TheView that "as of tonight," she's "done with Twitter."



"I'm going to get out, and if it settles down and I feel more comfortable, maybe I'll come back." https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/0Ih9fp9yHG — The View (@TheView) November 7, 2022

Shonda Rhimes says, “Bye.”

Not hanging around for whatever Elon has planned. Bye. — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) October 29, 2022

Gigi Hadid calls the app a “cesspool.”

Gigi Hadid announced she has quit Twitter following Elon Musk takeover:



“Especially with its new leadership, it’s becoming more and more of a cesspool of hate & bigotry, and it’s not a place I want to be a part of.” pic.twitter.com/NM3LdOd7pn — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 6, 2022

Moby says “it’s time to leave.”

This will be my last tweet. Last night @elonmusk posted an alt-right anti-Semitic meme, a fake @cnn story, and an image of guns on his bedside table. @Twitter has become a cesspool of racism, anti-semitism, disinformation, and dimwitted alt-right hate, and it’s time to leave. — moby XⓋX (@thelittleidiot) November 29, 2022

Welp, Sara Bareilles is out.

Welp. It’s been fun Twitter. I’m out. See you on other platforms, peeps. Sorry, this one’s just not for me. ❤️🙏🏼 — Sara Bareilles (@SaraBareilles) October 30, 2022

Toni Braxton says Twitter isn’t the “safe space” it once was.

I'm shocked and appalled at some of the "free speech" I've seen on this platform since its acquisition. Hate speech under the veil of "free speech" is unacceptable; therefore I am choosing to stay off Twitter as it is no longer a safe space for myself, my sons and other POC. — Toni Braxton (@tonibraxton) October 29, 2022

Ken Olin writes a good-bye poem.

Hey all -

I’m out of here. No judgement.

Let’s keep the faith.

Let’s protect our democracy.

Let’s try to be kinder.

Let’s try to save the planet.

Let’s try to be more generous.

Let’s look to find peace in the world.

💙 — Ken Olin (@kenolin1) October 28, 2022

Laura Benanti minces no words.

Fuck you forever @ElonMusk ✌️



Deleting my account today.



Kind humans, if you want you can catch me on @instagram. pic.twitter.com/g3ZI3B1E2H — Laura Benanti (@LauraBenanti) November 7, 2022

Jack White says Musk has “gone too far.”

David Dastmalchian quits.

What the fuck happened to David Dastmalchian's twitter account? pic.twitter.com/2dnyGDBBu2 — Kellen (@ThetrueDuckman) October 31, 2022

Catch Alex Winter on Mastodon.

David Simon says, “Fuck Elon Musk.”

Not for eight dollars or eight cents. No more free content for a platform that, while already vulnerable, is being tailored for organized disinformation and anti-Semitic/racist provocation. To stay is unethical. Fuck Elon Musk; the technobrat can choke on his new toy. https://t.co/I0m0CZwUhC — David Simon (@AoDespair) November 9, 2022

Stephen Fry plays Scrabble.

Liz Phair self-exiles from Twitter-ville.

… And the band played on… for not much longer. I’m feeling the deck quaking, so I will add my thanks to each and every one of you for the laughs, the learning, the love, the connection and the inspiration. A wonderful experience overall. Timing tbd ❤️💫 — Liz Phair (@PhizLair) November 11, 2022

Where’d Pedro Pascal go?

in honor of pedro pascal deactivating twitter, drop your favorite tweet



heres mine <3 pic.twitter.com/Ewd55GNpHu — jessi (@baImaceda) November 20, 2022

This is a developing story.