Cher Knows Her New Relationship Might Seem ‘Kind of Ridiculous’

Photo: joce zerojack/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Cher gets that you might not get her new relationship. The 76-year-old singer is currently dating Alexander Edwards, a 36-year-old music exec and rapper. “On paper, it’s kind of ridiculous,” Cher admitted on The Kelly Clarkson Show. “But in real life, we get along great. He’s fabulous. And I don’t give men qualities that they don’t deserve.” She went on to have a little “my man, my man, my man” moment, adding that Edwards is also very kind, smart, talented, funny, and handsome. “Well, alright,” Kelly Clarkson, a true voice of the people, replied.

Cher said that although she’s had a couple boyfriends who were “hovering around” her age, older men just don’t like her that much. “Younger men don’t care if you’re funny or outrageous and wanna do stupid things, and you have a strong personality,” she explained. “I mean, I’m not giving up my personality for anybody, okay?” According to People, she and Edwards met at Paris Fashion Week in September and were first spotted holding hands last month. Cher weighed in on the discussion of the 40-year age gap by tweeting that “LOVE DOESN’T KNOW MATH.” But does love know history? Edwards’ last relationship ended with Amber Rose publicly accusing him of cheating, and we’d hate to see that history repeat.