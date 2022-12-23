Chris Pratt Is Bee-fing with the Bee Lady from TikTok

Photo: Daniel Knighton/Getty Images

Oh, honey. Chris Pratt is spending this holiday season with a swollen eye, thanks to a definitely preventable bee sting. “So I’ve been following this bee lady on Instagram, she’s so cool and brave,” he said in an Instagram video. And she goes in front of these hives of bees and says, ‘They’re very calm today. I’m going to remove the bee, I’m going to use my bare hands to sift through the bees and look for the queen.” He’s referring to Texas Beeworks owner Erika Thompson, who had TikTok buzzing with drama last year. But it always takes some time for information to trickle down to Instagram Reels users, so Pratt was probably unaware that beekeepers and entomologists have previously taken issue with Thompson’s lack of safety gear and even accused her of staging bee rescues.

He said that watching Thompson’s videos “built up this false of security” to a point where he thought he too could control bees. Recently, he decided to approach a beehive despite a warning from another person. “I just stared at these bees and then one of them come out and it stung me in the eyeball,” Pratt recalled in his video, removing his sunglasses to show the aftermath. “So, anyways, f–k that bee lady.” Thompson jokingly responded in an Instagram comment by telling the Mario star to focus on his day job. “If you leave saving the bees to me and other professionals, you can focus on saving the Princess, Mario,” she wrote. Careful now … we wouldn’t want to manifest Pratt starring in a Bee Movie remake, now would we?