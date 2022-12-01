The Music Industry Mourns Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie

Photo: Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Christine McVie died Wednesday, November 30. According to a statement made by McVie’s family on Facebook, she only suffered a short illness before dying “peacefully” surrounded by family. Her sister-in-arms Stevie Nicks couldn’t make it in time, and left a loving tribute on social media. But music industry titans also loved McVie — for her voice, her songwriting ability, and even for the tumult that her band Fleetwood Mac underwent during it heyday in the 70’s and 80s. The Drive by Truckers noted McVie’s considerable hit count, and that despite it, she was still slept on as a Fleetwood Mac member. Even former president Bill Clinton expressed his love for McVie, who wrote his 1992 campaign song “Don’t Stop.” He tweeted “I’m grateful to Christine & Fleetwood Mac for entrusting us with such a meaningful song. I will miss her.” McVie was remembered fondly on social media by the likes of Sheryl Crow, Marc Maron, Duran Duran’s John Taylor, and more.

I’m saddened by the passing of Christine McVie. “Don’t Stop” was my ’92 campaign theme song - it perfectly captured the mood of a nation eager for better days. I’m grateful to Christine & Fleetwood Mac for entrusting us with such a meaningful song. I will miss her. pic.twitter.com/UPUvpDWRZB — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) December 1, 2022

This story is developing.

God damn legend. Every time I tried to write a classy synth line in the studio I’d always say I was trying to channel my inner Christine. I even got Craig a framed poster of her to hang in the studio over the keyboards. We’ll be listening to you all day queen.💛 pic.twitter.com/3xYrytFvX9 — Japanese Breakfast (@Jbrekkie) November 30, 2022

I am so sad to hear of Christine McVie going on to heaven. The world feels weird without her here. What a legend and an icon and an amazing human being. RIP https://t.co/nr6nfZ8rTM — Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) November 30, 2022

Well this is some pretty sad shitty news. Always loved her. Always loved her songs. Sing in power Christine🎤💔Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac Singer-Songwriter, Dies at 79 https://t.co/bX3Bu56WpT via @variety — Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) November 30, 2022

So so sad to hear about Christine McVie an artist I held dear and close to my heart. One of the greatest all time songwriters, singers, and band members, she radiated both purity and sass in equal measure, bringing light to the music of the 70s. RIP. - John pic.twitter.com/MkGqAD1wRV — Duran Duran (@duranduran) November 30, 2022

Gutted to learn about the passing of Christine McVie. Just gutted.

Songbird forever. 🩸 — Garbage (@garbage) November 30, 2022

The absolute best Christine McVie story, for my money, is when she was fucking Curry Grant (not Cary)-a lighting guy WHO STILL TOURED WITH THEM as of 2019-behind her husband John McVie's back.



She wrote the song "You Make Loving Fun" about the affair BUT — Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) November 30, 2022

Christine McVie died. One of the greatest rock voices ever. Both as a singer and songwriter. RIP. — marc maron (@marcmaron) November 30, 2022

Christine McVie had the most hits of anyone in Fleetwood Mac, yet was somehow the most underrated member. Never flashy, alway great. She was the glue that held all those crazy wonderful elements together. Her songs had a soulfulness unhampered by pretense. RIP. — Drive-By Truckers (@drivebytruckers) November 30, 2022