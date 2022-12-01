The Music Industry Mourns Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie

Christine McVie died Wednesday, November 30. According to a statement made by McVie’s family on Facebook, she only suffered a short illness before dying “peacefully” surrounded by family. Her sister-in-arms Stevie Nicks couldn’t make it in time, and left a loving tribute on social media. But music industry titans also loved McVie — for her voice, her songwriting ability, and even for the tumult that her band Fleetwood Mac underwent during it heyday in the 70’s and 80s. The Drive by Truckers noted McVie’s considerable hit count, and that despite it, she was still slept on as a Fleetwood Mac member. Even former president Bill Clinton expressed his love for McVie, who wrote his 1992 campaign song “Don’t Stop.” He tweeted “I’m grateful to Christine & Fleetwood Mac for entrusting us with such a meaningful song. I will miss her.” McVie was remembered fondly on social media by the likes of Sheryl Crow, Marc Maron, Duran Duran’s John Taylor, and more.
This story is developing.