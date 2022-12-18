Cillian Murphy Is So Stressed Out in the New Oppenheimer Trailer

Cillian Murphy is playing his most stressed-out character yet in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. You’d be stressed out too, if you kinda sorta invented a process by which humanity could end itself. Murphy frets and ponders and wavers throughout the clip. But if that doesn’t seem like much story, a guy worrying about whether or not he should do a thing, remember: That’s also the plot of Hamlet. And Hamlet is, generally, considered “good.” Unlike the black-and-white teaser trailer, the full trailer for Oppenheimer has multiple characters going “lol yikes” in glorious color. Marvel as they give each other looks that say “Should we be doing this? We shouldn’t be doing this. Oh well, let’s do this anyway.” Oppenheimer stars Murphy, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Alden Ehrenreich, David Krumholtz, Michael Angarano, and Kenneth Branagh. It comes to theaters July 21, 2023.

