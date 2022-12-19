CNN Investigative Journalist Drew Griffin Dead at 60

Photo: Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage

Decades long CNN investigative journalist Drew Griffin has died at the age of 60 from cancer, CNN reports. His coworkers did not know he was ill and he privately battled with cancer while working, still reporting up until his last day. Some of his most notable reporting included the growing number of sexual assault allegations against uber drivers that resulted in background checks from Uber and an investigation of the Department of Veteran Affaris that led to the resignation of the VA secretary. He won two Peabody awards for the latter and his work covering Hurricane Katrina, specifically reporting on loots of New Orleans stores by local police officers. Griffin earned four Emmys during his career for his work on: reporting on faults at the Ford Motor Company that resulted in deaths, the CNN documentary How to Rob a Bank, an Anderson Cooper 360 segment Hidden Spending, and his investigation of Trump University.

Colleague Anderson Cooper memorialized Griffin’s finest moments in journalism in a segment, including when Griffin rescued someone while on air during Hurricane Harvey. Don Lemon teared up on air when reporting on the death of Griffin, apologizing as he wiped away the tears when talking about his friend. Drew leaves behind his wife Margot, three children, and two grandchildren.

Don Lemon breaks down in tears reporting the death of his colleague Drew Griffin. (Video: CNN) pic.twitter.com/6kJOsvzA9I — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) December 19, 2022