Dave Grohl and P!nk Got the Hanukkah Party Started

P!nk, as it turns out, has a lot in common with a dreidel: Both are Jewish, both are beloved cultural mainstays, and both absolutely love spinning around like crazy. So it’s no surprise that Dave Grohl called P!nk to be a part of his now yearly Hanukkah Sessions with Greg Kurstin, which began back in 2020. Grohl performed with guests including the Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ Karen O, Beck, and Jack Black earlier in this month, with a video coming out each night. “My name’s Alicia and I’m a Jew,” P!nk said to begin her performance of “Get the Party Started,” which, as the description for the video points out, is a “bat-mitzvah staple.” You know what is also a bat-mitzvah staple? Stumbling through something you don’t quite know the words to, which prepubescents have been doing during their Torah readings for ages and which P!nk briefly does here, when she’s not vocally slaying the 2001 track. “Oh, that’s not the fucking right song,” she laughs at one point. Maybe P!nk can only remember lyrics while she’s hurtling through the air?

