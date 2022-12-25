Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Special Trailer: Long Time No Allons-y

Long time no allons-y, David Tennant. The former Tenth Doctor has regenerated into the Fourteenth Doctor in the BBC’s new teaser trailer for next year’s 60th anniversary Doctor Who specials. And he’s found another familiar face: Donna Noble (Catherine Tate), whose memories of her time as a companion were previously erased to keep her mind from exploding. But showrunner Russell T. Davies has somehow found a way to allow Donna to join the Doctor (or in her words, “skinny man!”) for another adventure. “I don’t believe in destiny, but if destiny exists, then it is heading for Donna Noble,” the Time Lord says. After a sinister Neil Patrick Harris promises that “the show is just beginning,” we get glimpses of some new monsters, as well as the return of UNIT. A very confused Ncuti Gatwa also makes his debut as the Fifteenth Doctor, the first Black Doctor. Yasmin Finney, Jacqueline King, Karl Collins, and Ruth Madeley round out the cast. TARDIS willing, the three anniversary specials will travel through the time vortex and arrive on our screens in November 2023.

