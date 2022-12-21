Dolly Parton Is a Pig Latin Master

What can’t Dolly Parton do? While visiting Kelly Clarkson on the Kelly Clarkson Show, Parton shared how a skill she learned as a child was included in her Christmas special, Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas. On the song “Friendlist Enemy,” Parton includes a bit of pig Latin to reveal a secret diss. She convinced her sisters to sing the background vocals that included an insult to the song’s muse. Parton explained that she learned how to speak pig Latin when she was in school and would “beg” her sisters to practice with her. Well, the practicing paid off when Parton asked them to sing background for her latest holiday special. They say, “She’s my best friend” in pig Latin, demonstrated by Parton using her voice and nails. While Clarkson was amazed by her skills, Parton was able to slip in an explicative on daytime television. If you’re itching for more Parton, with or without pig Latin, she does reveal that she has an unheard song tucked away in a time capsule, only to be opened when she’s 99. Hopefully, it’ll be full of expletives and pig Latin but if we’re making bets based on her past discography, it’ll probably be a power ballad.

