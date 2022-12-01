Dolly Parton Wants to Rock With Everyone on a New Album

Rockin’ 9 to 5. Photo: Miller Mobley/NBC via Getty Images

Future Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Dolly Parton has been talking for months about making a rock album now that she finally has a reason (and, presumably, now that her foray into reggae is over). In an interview with Pollstar, on the occasion of her Rock Hall induction, Parton detailed her genre-exploration. “My husband is a big hard rock ’n’ roll fan, and for years I thought, ‘One of these days I’d like to do an album mainly just for him, just to kind of do it,’” Parton said. She’s currently “notifying a few people” with whom she wants to work, and it sounds like that’s taking the form of this interview, given how many people she proceeds to name-drop. Parton wants to team up with Robert Plant and Jimmy Page of Led Zeppelin to redo her cover of “Stairway to Heaven,” which she previously performed for her 2002 album, Halos & Horns, and make sure it’s “really on the money.” She also wants to tap Stevie Nicks and Chris Stapleton, even though he’s not a rock star, and her covers-queen goddaughter, Miley Cyrus. But the first name she gave when asked about her dream duet? “Ed Sheeran: I’ve always thought our voices would blend so beautifully together,” she said, adding that she already knew the song she wanted him for. Well, we do know he can rock.

Update November 30:

On November 30’s Tonight Show, Parton let some more deets drop about her new rock project. The album will come out next fall, and Parton told Jimmy Fallon it would be called Rock Star. Parton promised covers of “Purple Rain,” (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction,” “Stairway,” and “Free Bird.” So be sure to to yell that at her concerts, it won’t be annoying. We promise.