Donald Glover Is Caught in Spider-Man’s Web (of Movies)

Donald Glover Photo: Dominik Bindl/WireImage

With Atlanta over, it’s about time for Donald Glover to get caught up in a (another) new project. The actor is attached to star in and produce a Sony Pictures’ Spider-Man universe film, sources told The Hollywood Reporter on December 16. Though much about the project remains unknown, it is said to follow villain Hypno-Hustler, who first appeared in the comic Peter Parker, the Spectacular Spider-Man No. 24 in 1978. Huster’s real name is Antoine Delsoin, and he uses the power of hypnosis tech in his musical instruments to steal. Sources say Glover became interested in the idea because of both the musical aspect and the fact that the character isn’t well known, leaving room for interpretation. Myles Murphy, the son of comedian Eddie Murphy, will reportedly write the untitled script. “The project could be anything from a disco period piece to a re-imagined modern hip-hop version or even a cyberpunk future play,” The Hollywood Reporter wrote. Whatever it is, Paper Boi will always be Atlanta’s No. 1 hero.