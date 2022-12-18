Drake’s $1 Million World Cup Bet Is His Loss

Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage

It’s all in God’s plan, we suppose. Drake lost a $1 million bet on the outcome of the 2022 FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and France on Sunday. He put his money on Argentina winning, and Lionel Messi did indeed emerge victorious … just not as quickly as the rapper had hoped. As shown in a screenshot posted to his Instagram, Drake bet in the 1x2 market, where extra time isn’t counted and the result is determined based on the score after 90 minutes of play. As anyone who tuned in knows, the nail-biting game was still tied 3-3 at that point (thanks in part to some excellent work from France’s Kylian Mbappé). That means that Drake won’t win $2.75 million. Still, don’t feel too bad, because he’s probably used to this: Drake has rooted against so many winners that the sporting world has a running joke about the “Drake curse.” At least this time, Argentina still won after a 4-2 penalty shootout. And as for the monetary loss? Come on. This is a man who paid for a necklace with 42 diamonds, one for each time he’s thought about proposing. He’ll live to see another “Rich Flex.”