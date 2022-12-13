Jack Harlow and Dua Lipa Are Reportedly Doing More Than a Feature

Harlow and Lipa at that fateful brunch. Photo: Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Manifesting — the kids are all about it. Speak it into existence! Just look at Jack Harlow. Back in May, when he released his album Come Home the Kids Miss You, he turned heads with a song called “Dua Lipa.” “I’m tryna do more with her than do a feature,” he rapped, keeping it unclear whether the pop star was specifically targeted or her name just rhymed the best with “feature.” Harlow later revealed he asked Lipa’s permission to make the song about her, to which she replied, “Oh, I mean, it’s not my song. I suppose it’s okay.” Not quite a ringing endorsement, but! That didn’t get in the way of Harlow, 24, who finally met Lipa, 27, in person seven months later at Variety’s Hitmakers Brunch. And now, in the world’s latest Mad Libs news development, “Page Six” reported that the pair are actually dating.

Per a “Page Six” source, Harlow “was very interested in her, and was going to strongly pursue [the romance].” In other words, not just a simple rhyme. After they first met at the brunch in Los Angeles on December 3, he reportedly flew to New York on December 9 to see her after she performed at Jingle Ball. Then, the next day, they had lunch together in the Meatpacking District, while entering and leaving separately.

And don’t worry about Lipa’s previously reported beau Trevor Noah. A source told “Page Six” that they were never romantic, and their flirty night out came after he taped her podcast, At Your Service. As for Harlow, his source said, “He is going to do his best, as he has always been a fan of her.” And if nothing else, maybe he’ll get a “Dua Lipa” remix out of it all.