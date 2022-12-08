Daniel Kwan Gently Reminds Fans to Be Nice About Year-End Movie Lists

He’s side-eying the toxic discourse. Photo: Michael Yada/ABC via Getty Images

Everything Everywhere All at Once co-director Daniel Kwan has channeled the spirit of Waymond Wang and bravely asked Film Twitter, “Please! Please! Can we … can we just stop fighting?” On Thursday, Kwan tweeted a lengthy thread in response to screenshots of fans lambasting critics for not including his A24 hit on their year-end movie lists. “The algorithm pushed this onto my timeline, and as one of the people who made the film, this aggression will not stand, man,” Kwan tweeted. “I know the end of year discourse on film twitter can be toxic af with all of the ‘Best of’ lists that come out, but this really needs to stop. The act of ranking any piece of art is so absurd and should only be seen as an incredibly personal and subjective endeavor.”

To Kwan, these types of lists are a great way to introduce people to films that need more publicity, money, and praise — but he already feels like he’s “drowning in validation.” Everything Everywhere All at Once, which stars Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, and Stephanie Hsu, recently topped the Gotham Awards. “I am so grateful to the fans who love this film and have made it their own,” Kwan wrote. “I know for many, this story and characters mean a lot so any slight towards the film feels like a personal attack, but lashing out does everyone a disservice (and is counteractive to the film’s message).” He added that he wants to see “absolutely no bullies, no meanies, no buttheads acting out on behalf of our film” during Oscars season. (For what it’s worth, Vulture predicts the movie will be in contention for Best Picture.) Kwan concluded his 11-tweet thread by gently suggesting that angry fans ask themselves, What would Waymond do? Hey, maybe logging off of the bird app is an action so strange and wild that it could allow us to verse-jump into a kinder version of reality.

The algorithm pushed this onto my timeline, and as one of the people who made the film, this aggression will not stand, man. 🧵🧵🧵 pic.twitter.com/VQBsZG2Kjr — Daniel Kwan (@dunkwun) December 8, 2022

I know the end of year discourse on film twitter can be toxic af with all of the "Best of" lists that come out, but this really needs to stop. The act of ranking any piece of art is so absurd and should only be seen as an incredibly personal and subjective endeavor. — Daniel Kwan (@dunkwun) December 8, 2022

This was an incredible year for movies and there is so much to celebrate, why waste your time on anger? (its a rhetorical question, I know the algorithms have been training us to chase these emotions, capitalism has taught us to see everything as a zero sum game blah blah blah) — Daniel Kwan (@dunkwun) December 8, 2022

These end of year lists are a great opportunity for people to discover films they haven't heard of (our film doesn't need that), to help smaller films make money (don't need that), and to celebrate the hard work of filmmakers we admire (don't need anymore celebrating). — Daniel Kwan (@dunkwun) December 8, 2022

A healthy industry requires a diverse range of films finding their own versions of success. Every list that deviates from the norm should be celebrated (unless they're shilling problematic shit hah) — Daniel Kwan (@dunkwun) December 8, 2022

I am so grateful to the fans who love this film and have made it their own. I know for many, this story and characters mean a lot so any slight towards the film feels like a personal attack, but lashing out does everyone a disservice (and is counteractive to the film's message). — Daniel Kwan (@dunkwun) December 8, 2022

Next time you see something about our film that makes you angry, take a step back, remind yourself why you fell in love with our movie. Those feelings are infinitely more important to you than any list from some critic who has a completely different lived experience from you. — Daniel Kwan (@dunkwun) December 8, 2022

Our work has always been polarizing (see: Swiss Army Man discourse), and that is wonderful. To even be a part of the conversation is an honor. To have created something that has connected with so many passionate people is enough (seriously please no more validation, I'm drowning) — Daniel Kwan (@dunkwun) December 8, 2022

(all of the above applies to the rest of the Oscar season, especially after the nominations/winners are announced. seriously fam, I want to see absolutely no bullies, no meanies, no buttheads acting out on behalf of our film post-Oscar announcements.) — Daniel Kwan (@dunkwun) December 8, 2022

Anyways, if anyone spots a fan who gets too excited and crosses a line, please feel free to send them this tweet below: — Daniel Kwan (@dunkwun) December 8, 2022

Hi, I'm Dan Kwan, one of the directors of EEAAO. I appreciate your love of the film, but maybe next time you can try to cool it on the aggression. This place is filled w/ shitty discourse, don't add to it (what would Waymond do?). Don't feel bad, its tough to keep ur cool here. pic.twitter.com/4YVXI8B4UF — Daniel Kwan (@dunkwun) December 8, 2022