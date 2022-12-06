Fred Armisen Wants to Host the Oscars for Cars

Fred Armisen was back in the bandstand for the December 5 episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers, and the Wednesday actor used his platform to float an idea that’s going to make Jerry Seinfeld and Jay Leno weak in the knees: an Oscars for movie cars. “I’m going to have awards for the people who, like, supply automobiles to movies.” Armisen doesn’t mean a new category but a whole separate, competing awards show for cars airing opposite the Oscars. Armisen thinks he can get viewers if Meyers, his friend, convinces a few people to check it out. “All I ask is an hour and a half,” he pitches. Categories will include Best New Car. Los Espookys may be tragically canceled, but the spirit of Uncle Tico the valet lives on. Bip bip.

Related