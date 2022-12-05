T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach’s GMA3 Flirtfest Is Going on Hiatus

Not so funny now … Photo: Paula Lobo/ABC via Getty Images

GMA3 is no longer your No. 1 source of coy flirting for the time being. T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach will be taking a break from co-hosting the Good Morning America spinoff, leadership told staff on December 5, less than a week after their relationship became public. ABC News president Kim Godwin called the relationship “an external distraction” on a call while adding that it “is not a violation of company policy,” according to an ABC News source. “I have really taken the last few days to think about and work through what I think is best for the ABC News organization, and so, for now, I am going to take Amy and T.J. off the air while we figure this out,” Godwin told staff. Variety first reported the news. On the December 5 episode of GMA3, fill-in anchor Stephanie Ramos simply said that Holmes and Robach “have the day off.” Meanwhile, TMZ reported that the pair of hosts were not notified of the decision until today.

“Page Six” previously reported that ABC and Disney higher-ups have spent the past week meeting about their relationship, even days before the Daily Mail published 65 photos of the couple together. At that time, a source said executives were taking “a watch-and-wait approach” while calling the drama “TV gold.” That was before December 2, when Holmes and Robach hosted as an extremely flirty couple sans third co-anchor Dr. Jennifer Ashton. They broke into fits of giggles multiple times during the hour and made joking references to their news-filled week without explicitly confirming anything. Then, over the weekend, multiple outlets reported that Holmes had previously had an affair with a Good Morning America producer who worked for Robach and that she had been their confidante. (Holmes and Robach reportedly began their affair earlier this year, before splitting with both of their partners in August.) Godwin only referred to Holmes and Robach’s relationship on the call.

Ramos, a national correspondent for ABC News, and transportation correspondent Gio Benitez filled in on GMA3 alongside Dr. Ashton on December 5, though it is unclear how the show will handle the break after that. But, hey, the best of the drama was happening offscreen anyway.

This post has been updated.