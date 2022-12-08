Jerrod Carmichael to Make the Golden Globes Cool Again

The Golden Globes’ golden child. Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

The Golden Globes put on Dedicated Side B, and now it’s thinkin’ ’bout making a comeback back to me (Carly Rae Jepsen and Bleachers have that effect on awards bodies). The first step? Getting back on network TV. Check! The next step? Booking a comedian who can produce the entertainment-themed, slightly bawdier-than-the-Oscars-allow-for jokes that Tina Fey and Amy Poehler or Ricky Gervais once provided. Well, they got it! Comedian Jerrod Carmichael will be hosting the 80th Golden Globe Awards on January 10, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “His comedic talents have entertained and thrilled audiences while providing thought-provoking moments that are so important in the times we live,” said HFPA president Helen Hoene in a statement. “Jerrod is the special kind of talent this show calls for to kick off the awards season.”

Awards shows have been fun for Carmichael recently, namely when he accepted his Emmy for writing his comedy special Rothaniel in a giant fur coat. Rothaniel was also the special in which he came out, and his move to awards’-show host makes one thing clear: No matter how famous you are or how you choose to come out, it is every gay man’s dream to have your bitching about celebrities be publicly sanctioned. This marks a return for Carmichael to the NBC airwaves after he hosted SNL last season. The next step on the Golden Globe redemption tour will be a “What the hell?”–inducing set of nominations, which will be announced Monday, December 12, by George and Mayan Lopez.