The Stars Are Returning to the Golden Globes

Photo: MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

The night sky will go dark Tuesday, January 10, 2023, because all the stars will be working on re-legitimizing the Golden Globes. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association got out their rolodexes and got hella celebs to confirm their attendance on this first televised ceremony, post-cancellation. Variety is reporting that Austin “I’m Still Elvis” Butler, Yesterday non-star Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, The Fabelmans’ Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner, and Michelle Williams are “expected” to attend. And if Michelle Williams is going, then presumably so is Busy Philipps. RRR director S.S. Rajamouli and stars N.T. Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan will be attending. It will be Rao Jr. and Charan’s first RRR press trip to America. Daniel Craig is a maybe. And The Whale star Brendan Fraser said “hard pass,” for obvious reasons.

The past two years saw the Globes done in boycott mode. NBC canceled the televised ceremony in 2022, after critiques of the HFPA’s lack of diversity and payola accusations. After the HFPA got its Black membership up to a whopping 10 percent, the award show was allowed to return to the airwaves. Jerrod Carmichael will be hosting, and Eddie Murphy will be receiving the Cecil B. DeMille Award. The 2023 Golden Globes will air on NBC Tuesday, January 10, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.