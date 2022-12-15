Trevor Noah to Keep One Job: Hosting the Grammys

Mr. Noah. Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Don’t call it a retirement. Even though Trevor Noah left his gig at The Daily Show earlier this month, the comedian will return to the Grammys, he told Billboard in a cover story. He’ll host for the third year in a row, putting him in the company of just three other longtime hosts: LL Cool J, John Denver, and Andy Williams. “For me, it’s a cheat code because I’m a fan of almost all the people who are there,” Noah said of the gig, going on to fawn over nominees and performers like Beyoncé, Brandi Carlile, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, and Black Pumas. So maybe this show is less work, more play.

Noah hopes to host his first “normal” ceremony after the previous two were thrown by the pandemic — both rescheduled to the spring due to COVID surges, and in the last show’s case, moved to Las Vegas due to venue booking. The 2023 Grammys are set to return to Los Angeles, taking place February 5 at the Crypto.com Arena. (Can’t wait to see how many jokes Noah makes about that.) They’ll also air on their usual home of CBS, along with streaming partner Paramount+. Beyoncé leads the nominations with nine, looking to break the record for the most Grammy wins in history after tying her husband Jay-Z’s record for the most nominations. Kendrick Lamar is close behind with eight nods, followed by Adele and Brandi Carlile with seven each. Performers are yet to be announced — so start the prayer circle for a Renaissance set now.