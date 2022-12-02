Greta Gerwig didn’t think she was being subtle! On The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon on December 1, she arrived with the news of her pregnancy. This is her second child with partner Noah Baumbach (unless you count movies as children, which … they might). “I went to an event recently and I wore something,” she told Fallon. “I thought everybody would be so interested to know that I was gonna have another child, and nobody cared. It didn’t get reported on, which shows that nobody’s paying attention to you.” This is Vulture’s official apology to Greta Gerwig for not covering reporting that she looked pregnant at an event.

Of course, the child wasn’t the Baumbach x Gerwig project she was there to promote. There was also the matter of White Noise, which Gerwig stars in, though Baumbach didn’t exactly write the part for her. “He was actually across the apartment. He sort of called to me and said, ‘Who should play Babette?’” Gerwig explained. “And I said, ‘Obviously me!’” Their almost-4-year-old son Harold is gonna be so mad when he learns he could have had Adam Driver’s role if he’d just asked.