That son of a Gunn. Marvel has shared the official trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and it looks like fired and rehired director James Gunn is determined to make fans emotional. This is the last movie in his intergalactic trilogy, and there’s a fitting air of finality to the two-minute clip. As an orchestral version of Spacehog’s “In the Meantime” plays, we see the Guardians flying away together “one last time.” (For some reason, some slightly Among Us–esque spacesuits are involved.) Returning cast members include Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Vin Diesel, and Bradley Cooper. Zoe Saldaña’s Gamora is also along for the ride, as are a couple new villains: Chukuwdi Iwuji stars as the High Evolutionary, while Will Poulter stars as Adam Warlock. Why is Star-Lord crying so hard? Will baby Rocket Raccoon get as big of a fan base as baby Groot did? We’ll find out when Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 launches into theaters on May 5, 2023.

Related